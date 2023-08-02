As had been forecast, Mallorca is in for a couple of days of unsettled weather. The met agency says that temperatures in the north of the island will fall by between six and eight degrees on Thursday but that this fall will be barely noticeable in the south; it will be on Friday, when temperatures are expected to drop by around four degrees.

The general pattern for Thursday, as indicated by the weather stations, is for a good deal of cloud. Parts of the island, e.g. the Tramuntana coast, may do rather better in this regard and be mainly sunny. Although the cloud is due to be heavy, the risk of rain is very low.

On Friday, however, much of the island could get some rain. A yellow alert for heavy rain has been issued for the north and northeast.

The strong winds that had been forecast are due to start blowing on Thursday afternoon. In the Tramuntana, gusts of 60km/h or more are expected. There is a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions in the Tramuntana, north and northeast from 10am to 7pm; waves up to two metres and force six winds (50km/h). There is also an alert for Friday for the same coastal areas.

Aemet adds that cooler weather will continue over the weekend, but it should be pretty pleasant - highs around 31C, mostly sunny, little risk of rain and breezes light to moderate.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (23C) 30C, moderate east-northeast breezes; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 29, Sat: 30, Sun: 30.

Andratx (21C) 32C, gentle east breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 29, Sat: 28, Sun: 30.

Binissalem (21C) 30C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 28, Sat: 30, Sun: 33.

Deya (21C) 29C, light north-northeast breezes; humidity 55%. Fri: 26, Sat: 27, Sun: 29.

Palma (23C) 31C, moderate northeast breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 45%. Fri: 28, Sat: 29, Sun: 31.

Pollensa (23C) 30C, moderate east-northeast breezes; humidity 50%. Fri: 29, Sat: 31, Sun: 32.

Porreres (21C) 32C, moderate east-northeast breezes; humidity 50%. Fri: 31, Sat: 30, Sun: 32.

Sant Llorenç (22C) 31C, moderate east-northeast breezes; humidity 50%. Fri: 28, Sat: 30, Sun: 29.

Santanyi (22C) 32C, moderate east-northeast breezes; humidity 50%. Fri: 29, Sat: 29, Sun: 30.

Sineu (22C) 29C, moderate east-northeast breezes; humidity 55%. Fri: 30, Sat: 30, Sun: 32.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Wednesday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 36.9 Puerto Pollensa, 36.6 Pollensa, 36.2 Colonia Sant Pere, 35.3 Muro; Lows of 15.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 19.2 Lluc, 20.9 Palma University.