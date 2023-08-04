First, a wrap on Friday's rain. The greatest rainfall (to 8pm) was in Santanyi - 17.6 litres per square metre. So, although it rained quite heavily in areas, the amount of rain was below the yellow alert anticipation of 20 litres in the space of one hour.

A storm which looked as if it might hit the north of the island in the morning didn't. The worst of the rain was in Ibiza and Formentera - up to 34.2 litres per square metre.

For Saturday, there is likely to be some cloud around and just a possibility of some rain, but very low. There is a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions in the north and northeast from 4am to 3pm. Sunday looks sunnier with an outside chance of a spot of rain.

The met agency has issued a warning of a heat wave episode as from Monday, but it notes that the Balearics will be less affected by this than the mainland. Aemet says that temperatures in Mallorca will rise slightly over the weekend and then will in fact drop on Monday. Some weather stations are indicating highs of 35C to 37C midweek, but in general they are pointing to 32C and 33C. The outlook is for plenty of sunny weather.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 8pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (21C) 30C, light southeast breeze backing northeast; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 30, Mon: 28, Tue: 30.

Andratx (19C) 29C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sun: 29, Mon: 28, Tue: 29.

Binissalem (17C) 28C, light south breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 45%. Sun: 30, Mon: 29, Tue: 31.

Deya (19C) 26C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Sun: 27, Mon: 28, Tue: 28.

Palma (19C) 30C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Sun: 32, Mon: 30, Tue: 29.

Pollensa (20C) 30C, gentle southeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Sun: 31, Mon: 29, Tue: 31.

Porreres (17C) 29C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 45%. Sun: 32, Mon: 30, Tue: 31.

Sant Llorenç (19C) 30C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle west; humidity 60%. Sun: 30, Mon: 28, Tue: 30.

Santanyi (18C) 28C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 50%. Sun: 30, Mon: 28, Tue: 29.

Sineu (18C) 29C, light south breeze increasing to gentle west; humidity 45%. Sun: 32, Mon: 27, Tue: 31.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19, moderate to 28.

Friday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 29.4 Palma University, 29.1 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 28.6 Palma Port; Lows of 12.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 14.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.3 Sant Elm; Rainfall of 17.6 litres per square metre Santanyi, 17.4 Palma University, 16.0 Portocolom.