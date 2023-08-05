A mostly sunny Sunday. Cloud may be quite heavy in the northeast; very low risk of rain. Yellow alert for rough coastal conditions from 10am to 9pm (Tramuntana, north and northeast) and from 10am to 2pm (south); waves of two metres.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 8pm (UV rating 10): Alcudia (21C) 30C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 27, Tue: 29, Wed: 33. Andratx (20C) 30C, gentle north breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 35%. Mon: 29, Tue: 28, Wed: 30. Binissalem (19C) 32C, light east breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 40%. Mon: 28, Tue: 31, Wed: 33. Deya (20C) 30C, light northwest breeze, from the southeast in the afternoon; humidity 50%. Mon: 28, Tue: 28, Wed: 30. Palma (19C) 33C, gentle west breeze, from the east in the afternoon; humidity 45%. Mon: 31, Tue: 29, Wed: 30. Pollensa (20C) 31C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Mon: 28, Tue: 30, Wed: 35. Porreres (18C) 34C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 40%. Mon: 30, Tue: 32, Wed: 33. Sant Llorenç (19C) 31C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Mon: 28, Tue: 31, Wed: 31. Santanyi (19C) 31C, moderate southeast-east breezes; humidity 45%. Mon: 29, Tue: 29, Wed: 30. Sineu (18C) 32C, gentle southeast-east breezes; humidity 40%. Mon: 27, Tue: 31, Wed: 33. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19, moderate to 28. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Saturday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 31.4 Portocolom, 30.8 Palma Airport and Petra, 30.7 Llucmajor; Lows of 15.7 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 16.3 Lluc, 16.6 Son Torrella (Escorca); Gust of 72km/h Palma Airport; Rainfall of 1.7 litres per square metre Capdepera.