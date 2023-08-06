Temperatures generally below average for the time of year on Monday. Some occasional cloud in areas. There is another yellow alert for rough coastal conditions - this is for the Tramuntana, north and northeast from 3am to 2pm Monday; waves of two to three metres.

The met agency has confirmed that Mallorca and the Balearics won't be hit with the heat wave that will affect most of the mainland this week. But, and as has been noted in these reports over the past couple of days, there will be some particularly hot weather. This will be on Thursday in northern areas. Aemet says that there will be "abnormally high temperatures" and that a heat alert will be issued; note the 38C forecast for Pollensa.

The cause will be the dry and hot African air that will be pushing up temperatures on the mainland. But this, according to Aemet, will be the only impact in Mallorca of the heat wave episode. Temperatures will then fall on Friday.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (21C) 28C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 30, Wed: 32, Thu: 36.

Andratx (20C) 29C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Tue: 29, Wed: 30, Thu: 32.

Binissalem (18C) 28C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 45%. Tue: 32, Wed: 34, Thu: 36.

Deya (19C) 28C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Tue: 29, Wed: 30, Thu: 34.

Palma (20C) 31C, light east breeze increasing to moderate southwest; humidity 35%. Tue: 31, Wed: 32, Thu: 32.

Pollensa (20C) 28C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 32, Wed: 33, Thu: 38.

Porreres (19C) 29C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 45%. Tue: 31, Wed: 34, Thu: 36.

Sant Llorenç (20C) 28C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 30, Wed: 32, Thu: 33.

Santanyi (20C) 28C, moderate east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 45%. Tue: 29, Wed: 31, Thu: 32.

Sineu (19C) 27C, gentle northeast breeze veering southeast; humidity 45%. Tue: 32, Wed: 34, Thu: 36.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19, moderate to 28.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Sunday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 33.9 Palma University, 33.7 Es Capdellà, 33.3 Llucmajor; Lows of 12.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 13.4 Lluc, 14.9 Palma University.