Wall-to-wall sunshine forecast for Tuesday and, at present, for the rest of the week. Not too hot and generally remaining like this, although there is still the expectation that on Thursday northern areas will catch the last of the heat wave hitting mainland Spain. Aemet hasn't issued a yellow alert for Thursday as yet but it probably will do.

Keeping an eye on weather station forecasts for the weekend, especially Sunday, when higher values (up to 36C) are again likely in northern areas. Parts of the interior may well also be up to 36C at the weekend. (Yellow alerts are activated when temperatures are expected to be 36C.)

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7.30pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (20C) 30C, light east breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 31, Thu: 35, Fri: 30.

Andratx (19C) 29C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. Wed: 31, Thu: 32, Fri: 33.

Binissalem (17C) 32C, light south breeze increasing to gentle west; humidity 40%. Wed: 34, Thu: 35, Fri: 33.

Deya (19C) 29C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Wed: 30, Thu: 33, Fri: 31.

Palma (18C) 31C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Wed: 33, Thu: 32, Fri: 34.

Pollensa (19C) 31C, gentle east-southeast breezes; humidity 45%. Wed: 32, Thu: 36, Fri: 32.

Porreres (16C) 32C, calm increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 40%. Wed: 34, Thu: 35, Fri: 34.

Sant Llorenç (18C) 30C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 50%. Wed: 32, Thu: 35, Fri: 32.

Santanyi (18C) 29C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 45%. Wed: 31, Thu: 32, Fri: 33.

Sineu (18C) 32C, calm increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 35%. Wed: 34, Thu: 35, Fri: 31.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19, moderate to 28.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Monday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 31.6 Llucmajor, 30.9 Palma University, 30.0 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor); Lows of 13.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.6 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 17.0 Lluc.