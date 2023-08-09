A fine and sunny day everywhere. There is, by the way, no heat wave. Thursday's temperatures, as previously noted, are related to the heat wave affecting the mainland, but that's it. The met agency has issued advice of high temperatures up to Sunday, but Mallorca and the Balearics haven't been included in this.
Temperatures, in general, expected to fall on Friday, but there is a variable pattern at present, and so southern Mallorca is due to experience higher temperatures than elsewhere; there is no yellow alert at present for Friday.
This variability is also noticeable with forecasted temperatures for Sunday into next week; 36C in the north and parts of the interior but lower for the rest of Mallorca.
Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7.30pm (UV rating 9):
Alcudia (22C) 33C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 30, Sat: 31, Sun: 33.
Andratx (22C) 32C, light south-southeast breezes; humidity 55%. Fri: 33, Sat: 31, Sun: 31.
Binissalem (21C) 35C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Fri: 34, Sat: 35, Sun: 35.
Deya (22C) 33C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Fri: 32, Sat: 31, Sun: 31.
Palma (22C) 32C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Fri: 35, Sat: 32, Sun: 33.
Pollensa (22C) 35C, light northeast-north breezes; humidity 50%. Fri: 32, Sat: 33, Sun: 36.
Porreres (20C) 35C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Fri: 34, Sat: 34, Sun: 34.
Sant Llorenç (21C) 35C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 50%. Fri: 33, Sat: 31, Sun: 32.
Santanyi (21C) 32C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 50%. Fri: 33, Sat: 31, Sun: 32.
Sineu (22C) 35C, light southwest breeze; humidity 40%. Fri: 32, Sat: 33, Sun: 34.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Wednesday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 33.5 Llucmajor, 33.4 Porreres, 33.0 Binissalem; Lows of 13.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.9 Campos, 17.3 Lluc and Palma University.
