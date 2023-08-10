A sunny Friday but there's likely to be some haze because of Saharan dust. The heat wave that has affected the mainland this week was the result of a hot and dry air mass that pushed up from Africa and which was accompanied by dust from sand storms in the Sahara. This dust is now circulating in the atmosphere over much of the Mediterranean.

To explain the image with this report, a northerly has started to blow over what Aemet refers to as a "dust-laden" Mediterranean. What may look like cloud over Mallorca is in fact dust. It's possible that a northerly could shift it, but the winds are due to switch to east and southeast by Sunday. And this change in wind direction looks as if it may well bring some quite high temperatures, mainly in the interior. Weather station forecasts up to Wednesday next week are indicating highs of 36C, which was what we got on Thursday - just.

The met agency adds that while it will be cooler in the north on Friday, temperatures will be quite high in the south of the island.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7.30pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (23C) 30C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 29, Sun: 32, Mon: 32.

Andratx (22C) 32C, gentle west breeze easing to light south; humidity 40%. Sat: 31, Sun: 31, Mon: 32.

Binissalem (22C) 33C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Sat: 34, Sun: 35, Mon: 36.

Deya (22C) 32C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Sat: 31, Sun: 30, Mon: 32.

Palma (23C) 35C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 35%. Sat: 33, Sun: 32, Mon: 34.

Pollensa (23C) 32C, light northeast breeze; humidity 50%. Sat: 32, Sun: 35, Mon: 34.

Porreres (20C) 34C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Sat: 35, Sun: 34, Mon: 35.

Sant Llorenç (22C) 33C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Sat: 32, Sun: 32, Mon: 33.

Santanyi (21C) 32C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Sat: 31, Sun: 31, Mon: 32.

Sineu (22C) 32C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Sat: 33, Sun: 34, Mon: 35.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Thursday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 36.2 Sineu, 35.4 Muro, 35.3 Sa Pobla; Lows of 16.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.7 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 19.3 Campos, 20.2 Lluc.