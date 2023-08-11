Some cloud around in areas on Saturday, otherwise fine and sunny.

The met agency has still yet to say anything about more heat alerts, but weather station forecasts suggesting that there could be yellow alerts from Monday for the interior at least.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7.30pm (UV rating 8, except where shown):

Alcudia (23C) 30C, gentle northeast-east breezes; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 32, Mon: 32, Tue: 32.

Andratx (22C) 31C, light south breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 30, Mon: 32, Tue: 32. UV: 9.

Binissalem (19C) 34C, gentle east breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 35%. Sun: 34, Mon: 36, Tue: 36.

Deya (21C) 31C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Sun: 30, Mon: 32, Tue: 33.

Palma (22C) 33C, moderate south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 40%. Sun: 33, Mon: 34, Tue: 34.

Pollensa (21C) 32C, light east breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 55%. Sun: 35, Mon: 35, Tue: 35.

Porreres (19C) 34C, gentle northeast breeze veering southeast; humidity 35%. Sun: 33, Mon: 35, Tue: 35.

Sant Llorenç (20C) 32C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 55%. Sun: 31, Mon: 33, Tue: 32.

Santanyi (20C) 31C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. Sun: 30, Mon: 32, Tue: 32.

Sineu (20C) 33C, gentle northeast breeze veering southeast; humidity 40%. Sun: 33, Mon: 34, Tue: 34.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Friday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 35.0 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 34.7 Palma University, 34.5 Campos; Lows of 16.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 19.5 Lluc, 19.8 Palma University, 20.6 Campos.