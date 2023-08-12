Just a normal Sunday in August - more or less uninterrupted sun and quite hot.

There are some high temperatures in the offing, as indicated by the forecasts below for Binissalem and Pollensa. In Inca, a high of 39C is currently being forecast for Thursday and Friday. So it looks as if there will be some heat alerts.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (22C) 32C, gentle north breeze increasing to moderate southeast; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 33, Tue: 33, Wed: 34.

Andratx (21C) 30C, light south-southeast breezes; humidity 60%. Mon: 32, Tue: 33, Wed: 34.

Binissalem (20C) 34C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle west; humidity 35%. Mon: 36, Tue: 37, Wed: 38.

Deya (21C) 30C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Mon: 32, Tue: 34, Wed: 34.

Palma (22C) 32C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 35, Tue: 35, Wed: 36.

Pollensa (22C) 35C, light north breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 50%. Mon: 36, Tue: 37, Wed: 37.

Porreres (19C) 34C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 45%. Mon: 35, Tue: 35, Wed: 36.

Sant Llorenç (20C) 31C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 32, Tue: 33, Wed: 33.

Santanyi (21C) 31C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 32, Tue: 32, Wed: 32.

Sineu (20C) 33C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 40%. Mon: 34, Tue: 35, Wed: 35.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Saturday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 35.6 Llucmajor, 35.0 Binissalem and Campos, 34.9 Porreres; Lows of 15.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.3 Campos, 17.5 Lluc.