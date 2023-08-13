More wall-to-wall sunshine on Monday and with some quite high temperatures anticipated.

As suggested in these daily reports of recent days, heat alerts have started to be issued. Aemet has activated a yellow alert for the whole island except the Tramuntana and eastern regions from 1pm to 7pm on Monday.

The met agency has also issued a yellow alert for the same regions - south, interior, north/northeast - on Tuesday. It is more than likely that there will be further alerts later in the week. There are a couple of weather stations forecasting up to 39C later in the week (which would prompt an amber alert), but 38C is generally the highest value being forecast.

Although the breezes, as they tend to be, are forecast to be variable, the sirocco (xaloc) southeasterly is expected to be the main influence, and this will bring a hotter and drier air mass with it.

Aemet hasn't said anything about a heat wave - it does normally issue announcements of heat waves - but it is possible.

One thing about Monday and that it is that daytime humidity is generally forecast to be relatively low. The same can't be said for nighttime - 100%. Overnight lows are mainly expected to be above 20C, meaning some 'tropical' nights.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (23C) 34C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 30%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 34, Wed: 33, Thu: 34.

Andratx (22C) 33C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 33, Wed: 34, Thu: 33.

Binissalem (21C) 36C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 25%. Tue: 37, Wed: 37, Thu: 38.

Deya (22C) 33C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 30%. Tue: 34, Wed: 34, Thu: 34.

Palma (23C) 36C, light south breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 25%. Tue: 37, Wed: 36, Thu: 35.

Pollensa (23C) 37C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 30%. Tue: 38, Wed: 37, Thu: 38.

Porreres (20C) 35C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 30%. Tue: 35, Wed: 35, Thu: 36.

Sant Llorenç (22C) 33C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Tue: 33, Wed: 32, Thu: 33.

Santanyi (22C) 33C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 40%. Tue: 32, Wed: 32, Thu: 33.

Sineu (21C) 35C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 30%. Tue: 35, Wed: 35, Thu: 36.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Sunday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 34.3 Binissalem and Porreres, 34.1 Sa Pobla, 33.8 Muro; Lows of 13.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.2 Lluc, 18.7 Campos.