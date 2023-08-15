Yellow alert on Wednesday for high temperatures for the whole of the island except the east - up to 38C. The same again on Thursday.

Another pretty hot day, therefore. The odd patch of cloud, but mostly clear and sunny skies.

There is no real sign of a change over the next few days. The temperatures do vary but a high of 39C currently being forecast for the interior on Monday next week. On other days up to 37 and 38.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday there were some high temperatures. In Banyalbufar, the temperature didn't go below 28C. Pollensa was 26 as were Capdepera, Lluc and Palma (Portopi). Similar values are expected overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7.30pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (23C) 33C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 33, Fri: 31, Sat: 31.

Andratx (22C) 33C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate east; humidity 30%. Thu: 32, Fri: 32, Sat: 32.

Binissalem (21C) 37C, light southeast breeze; humidity 25%. Thu: 37, Fri: 36, Sat: 36.

Deya (23C) 34C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 20%. Thu: 32, Fri: 31, Sat: 31.

Palma (25C) 37C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 25%. Thu: 36, Fri: 33, Sat: 33.

Pollensa (23C) 37C, moderate southeast-south breezes; humidity 40%. Thu: 34, Fri: 33, Sat: 32.

Porreres (20C) 35C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Thu: 38, Fri: 37, Sat: 36.

Sant Llorenç (21C) 32C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Thu: 35, Fri: 34, Sat: 34.

Santanyi (22C) 32C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 50%. Thu: 34, Fri: 34, Sat: 33.

Sineu (21C) 35C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Thu: 38, Fri: 36, Sat: 35.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Tuesday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 37.0 Muro, 36.3 Palma Airport, 36.1 Pollensa; Lows of 16.8 Palma University, 18.0 Campos, 18.3 Petra.