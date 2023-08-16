Sunny with some occasional cloud, there is a yellow alert for high temperatures (up to 38C) for the whole of Mallorca on Thursday. The alert is active from noon until 7pm. The met agency says that a southwesterly will cool things down a bit on Friday, which may be the case in areas, but a yellow alert is active for the interior.

Over the next few days, no real change is forecast and still due to touch 38C in the interior at the start of next week.

There was, by the way, just a touch of rain around on Wednesday morning; didn't amount to much. And also, by the way, Aemet says that there hasn't been and isn't a heat wave in Mallorca because only certain areas have been affected by particularly high temperatures on given days.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7.30pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (23C) 33C, gentle northeast-east breezes; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 32, Sat: 32, Sun: 32.

Andratx (23C) 32C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 55%. Fri: 31, Sat: 32, Sun: 32.

Binissalem (21C) 37C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 35%. Fri: 35, Sat: 36, Sun: 37.

Deya (22C) 32C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Fri: 31, Sat: 32, Sun: 33.

Palma (23C) 34C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Fri: 31, Sat: 32, Sun: 34.

Pollensa (23C) 34C, gentle northwest breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 55%. Fri: 34, Sat: 34, Sun: 34.

Porreres (21C) 38C, gentle south breeze easing to light north; humidity 35%. Fri: 36, Sat: 35, Sun: 38.

Sant Llorenç (22C) 37C, gentle southeast breeze backing north; humidity 40%. Fri: 36, Sat: 34, Sun: 35.

Santanyi (23C) 34C, gentle south breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Fri: 33, Sat: 32, Sun: 34.

Sineu (22C) 38C, light south breeze backing northeast; humidity 35%. Fri: 36, Sat: 35, Sun: 36.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 38.3 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 38.0 Palma Airport and University, 37.3 Binissalem; Lows of 17.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.8 Palma University, 19.3 Arta; Rainfall 0.4 litres per square metre Puerto Pollensa, 0.2 Porreres.