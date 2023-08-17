A new heat wave which, if confirmed, would be the third of the summer, could hit the country from the weekend due to the arrival of a mass of warm air which, together with the presence of high pressure, will increase temperatures in a large part of the country from Sunday at least until Tuesday.
Another heat wave heading for Mallorca
Balearics will remain on heat and wildfire alert
Also in Weather
- Luxury yacht explodes in Leonardo DiCaprio’s summer playground in the Balearics
- Jail for French gang which allegedly raped Briton in Magalluf
- Sir Richard Branson has trouble with the name of new Mallorca hotel
- What you need to know about Blue Sharks in Mallorca
- Monster 40 kilo jellyfish spotted in the Balearics
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.