A new heat wave which, if confirmed, would be the third of the summer, could hit the country from the weekend due to the arrival of a mass of warm air which, together with the presence of high pressure, will increase temperatures in a large part of the country from Sunday at least until Tuesday.

“It cannot be ruled out that the warm episode could end up being a new heat wave,” said Aemet met. office spokesman Rubén del Campo today, who warned that “the mass of warm air could be laden with suspended dust that would worsen air quality”.

Rubén del Campo reported that temperatures will be high over the next few days, especially in the east of the mainland and the Balearics, but from the weekend onwards “the heat will intensify and spread to most of the country”.

“It will be a new warm spell, with unusually high temperatures for the season,” added the Aemet spokesman.

Between Sunday and Tuesday, both maximum and minimum temperatures will be very high for the season; they will be between 5 and 10º above normal in large parts of the country.

Temperatures will exceed 35ºC almost everywhere in the interior of the mainland, also in the Balearics and tropical nights -which will not fall below 20ºC- will affect many areas; there will also be torrid nights in parts of the Mediterranean area and in the interior of the centre and south.