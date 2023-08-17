Another mainly sunny day on Friday. Some cloud, which is forecast to get quite heavy in northern and southeastern areas by the evening; no risk of rain is predicted. There is a yellow alert for the interior from noon until 7pm - highs of 36C or more - and so the rest of the island is expected to be a bit cooler, there having been an alert for the whole of Mallorca on Thursday. This said, the yellow alert proved to be unnecessary for much of the island except the interior; temperatures were below the 36C that merits a yellow alert.

There is at present no alert for high temperatures on Saturday, although this can't be ruled out for the interior.

We are getting some quite high overnight temperatures at the moment. Overnight Wednesday to Thursday, there was a minimum of 27C in Capdepera and in Portopi. Puerto Soller and Portocolom were 26C. Only a couple of weather stations registered minimums below 20C.

As for talk of another heat wave, it's always possible, but weather stations forecasts, other than in the interior, are not currently pointing to especially high values into next week.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7.30pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (23C) 32C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 32, Sun: 31, Mon: 32.

Andratx (22C) 31C, gentle southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sat: 31, Sun: 33, Mon: 33.

Binissalem (20C) 36C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Sat: 36, Sun: 36, Mon: 38.

Deya (22C) 31C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Sat: 31, Sun: 32, Mon: 33.

Palma (22C) 33C, moderate south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 55%. Sat: 32, Sun: 34, Mon: 35.

Pollensa (23C) 34C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sat: 33, Sun: 33, Mon: 34.

Porreres (20C) 36C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 40%. Sat: 36, Sun: 37, Mon: 38.

Sant Llorenç (21C) 36C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 50%. Sat: 34, Sun: 34, Mon: 36.

Santanyi (21C) 34C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sat: 32, Sun: 34, Mon: 35.

Sineu (21C) 35C, light west breeze veering northeast; humidity 40%. Sat: 36, Sun: 34, Mon: 36.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 36.6 Sineu, 36.3 Petra, 35.8 Binissalem, Llucmajor, Palma University; Lows of 17.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 19.5 Palma University, 20.0 Campos.