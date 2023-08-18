On Friday, the met agency Aemet issued advice of a heat wave in Spain, explaining that it is expected to last from Sunday until at least Tuesday. In its notice, Aemet stated that "the Mediterranean area will probably not be affected", and that includes the Balearics.

As of Friday evening, no heat alerts are active for Mallorca over the weekend, although they are possible for the interior and on Monday and Tuesday.

Sunny with some cloud on Saturday; quite high daytime humidity in coastal areas. Overnight temperatures continuing to be high - 25C and 26C overnight Thursday into Friday in various parts of the island.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7.30pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (23C) 31C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 31, Mon: 32, Tue: 32.

Andratx (22C) 32C, light southwest-southeast breezes; humidity 50%. Sun: 32, Mon: 34, Tue: 32.

Binissalem (20C) 36C, light south breeze backing east; humidity 40%. Sun: 36, Mon: 37, Tue: 37.

Deya (22C) 32C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sun: 32, Mon: 32, Tue: 33.

Palma (23C) 32C, light south-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Sun: 33, Mon: 35, Tue: 34.

Pollensa (23C) 33C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 65%. Sun: 33, Mon: 34, Tue: 34.

Porreres (21C) 36C, calm increasing to light northeast; humidity 35%. Sun: 37, Mon: 38, Tue: 37.

Sant Llorenç (21C) 34C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 55%. Sun: 34, Mon: 36, Tue: 34.

Santanyi (22C) 33C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 50%. Sun: 33, Mon: 34, Tue: 33.

Sineu (22C) 36C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Sun: 35, Mon: 36, Tue: 36.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Friday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 35.8 Petra, 34.7 Sa Pobla, 34.5 Sineu; Lows of 13.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 19.9 Campos, 20.7 Lluc.