As of Friday evening, no heat alerts are active for Mallorca over the weekend, although they are possible for the interior and on Monday and Tuesday.
Sunny with some cloud on Saturday; quite high daytime humidity in coastal areas. Overnight temperatures continuing to be high - 25C and 26C overnight Thursday into Friday in various parts of the island.
Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7.30pm (UV rating 9):
Alcudia (23C) 31C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 31, Mon: 32, Tue: 32.
Andratx (22C) 32C, light southwest-southeast breezes; humidity 50%. Sun: 32, Mon: 34, Tue: 32.
Binissalem (20C) 36C, light south breeze backing east; humidity 40%. Sun: 36, Mon: 37, Tue: 37.
Deya (22C) 32C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sun: 32, Mon: 32, Tue: 33.
Palma (23C) 32C, light south-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Sun: 33, Mon: 35, Tue: 34.
Pollensa (23C) 33C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 65%. Sun: 33, Mon: 34, Tue: 34.
Porreres (21C) 36C, calm increasing to light northeast; humidity 35%. Sun: 37, Mon: 38, Tue: 37.
Sant Llorenç (21C) 34C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 55%. Sun: 34, Mon: 36, Tue: 34.
Santanyi (22C) 33C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 50%. Sun: 33, Mon: 34, Tue: 33.
Sineu (22C) 36C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Sun: 35, Mon: 36, Tue: 36.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.
Friday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 35.8 Petra, 34.7 Sa Pobla, 34.5 Sineu; Lows of 13.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 19.9 Campos, 20.7 Lluc.
