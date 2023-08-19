Some low cloud early on Sunday, expected to be heavy in the Deya area, then generally lifting. No rain is being forecast.

No heat alert on Sunday, but there is for Monday - the south and the interior. Aemet has updated its heat wave advice, extending this until Wednesday at least. While the met agency says that there will be a progressive rise in temperatures for much of the Balearics, it continues to exclude the islands from the heat wave notice, which applies, for example, to the northeast of the mainland. As can be seen below, some particularly high temperatures on the cards for the interior - up to 38C, which was almost the case on Saturday.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (24C) 31C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 32, Tue: 32, Wed: 33.

Andratx (23C) 32C, calm increasing to light southeast breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 33, Tue: 33, Wed: 33.

Binissalem (22C) 36C, light east breeze; humidity 45%. Mon: 37, Tue: 37, Wed: 37.

Deya (23C) 31C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Mon: 32, Tue: 34, Wed: 33.

Palma (23C) 34C, light south breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 35, Tue: 35, Wed: 34.

Pollensa (24C) 33C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 60%. Mon: 34, Tue: 35, Wed: 36.

Porreres (21C) 36C, light northeast-east breezes; humidity 45%. Mon: 38, Tue: 38, Wed: 38.

Sant Llorenç (22C) 34C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. Mon: 36, Tue: 35, Wed: 35.

Santanyi (22C) 32C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Mon: 34, Tue: 34, Wed: 34.

Sineu (23C) 35C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Mon: 36, Tue: 36, Wed: 36.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Saturday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 37.6 Porreres, 36.9 Llucmajor, 36.7 Binissalem; Lows of 15.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 19.0 Lluc, 20.3 Campos.