As to the likelihood of rain and thunderstorms at the weekend, weather stations are at present indicating zero probability of rain on Friday, low probability on Saturday, and 50% on Sunday.
Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7pm (UV rating 8):
Alcudia (24C) 33C, light northeast breeze; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 33, Thu: 34, Fri: 35.
Andratx (23C) 33C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Wed: 33, Thu: 33, Fri: 33.
Binissalem (22C) 38C, gentle east breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 20%. Wed: 37, Thu: 38, Fri: 37.
Deya (24C) 33C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Wed: 33, Thu: 32, Fri: 33.
Palma (23C) 35C, gentle south breeze easing to calm; humidity 30%. Wed: 34, Thu: 35, Fri: 34.
Pollensa (24C) 36C, light northeast breeze veering southeast; humidity 50%. Wed: 35, Thu: 36, Fri: 36.
Porreres (21C) 38C, light east breeze veering south; humidity 30%. Wed: 37, Thu: 38, Fri: 37.
Sant Llorenç (22C) 35C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Wed: 36, Thu: 35, Fri: 35.
Santanyi (22C) 33C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light west; humidity 40%. Wed: 33, Thu: 34, Fri: 33.
Sineu (23C) 37C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 30%. Wed: 37, Thu: 37, Fri: 37.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.
Monday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 38.7 Binissalem and Palma Airport, 38.3 Porreres, 38.2 Llucmajor; Lows of 14.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.8 Lluc, 19.0 Campos.
