Another day of mostly clear, sunny skies, but there may be some fog in the Palma area. A yellow alert for high temperatures for the interior and south of the island; this is active from noon Tuesday to 7pm. It was pretty hot on Monday.

As to the likelihood of rain and thunderstorms at the weekend, weather stations are at present indicating zero probability of rain on Friday, low probability on Saturday, and 50% on Sunday.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (24C) 33C, light northeast breeze; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 33, Thu: 34, Fri: 35.

Andratx (23C) 33C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Wed: 33, Thu: 33, Fri: 33.

Binissalem (22C) 38C, gentle east breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 20%. Wed: 37, Thu: 38, Fri: 37.

Deya (24C) 33C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Wed: 33, Thu: 32, Fri: 33.

Palma (23C) 35C, gentle south breeze easing to calm; humidity 30%. Wed: 34, Thu: 35, Fri: 34.

Pollensa (24C) 36C, light northeast breeze veering southeast; humidity 50%. Wed: 35, Thu: 36, Fri: 36.

Porreres (21C) 38C, light east breeze veering south; humidity 30%. Wed: 37, Thu: 38, Fri: 37.

Sant Llorenç (22C) 35C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Wed: 36, Thu: 35, Fri: 35.

Santanyi (22C) 33C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light west; humidity 40%. Wed: 33, Thu: 34, Fri: 33.

Sineu (23C) 37C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 30%. Wed: 37, Thu: 37, Fri: 37.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Monday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 38.7 Binissalem and Palma Airport, 38.3 Porreres, 38.2 Llucmajor; Lows of 14.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.8 Lluc, 19.0 Campos.