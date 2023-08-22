Cloudless skies expected on Wednesday. Yellow alert for high temperatures from noon until 7pm for the south, interior, north and northeast; maximums of 38C.

Rain and thunderstorms watch - The forecast was initially for a change on Friday, but as noted with Tuesday's weather report there is now zero probability of rain on Friday. The revised forecast shows a very low probability on Saturday as well, but then up to 75% on Sunday and Monday. Weather stations indicating a fall in temperatures on Monday and breezes predominantly from the northeast on Sunday and Monday. These breezes are due to be moderate at least. So some cooler air will move in, which typically results in thunderstorms. We'll see how it goes.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (24C) 33C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 35, Fri: 36, Sat: 33.

Andratx (23C) 33C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Thu: 33, Fri: 33, Sat: 32.

Binissalem (22C) 38C, light east breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 25%. Thu: 38, Fri: 37, Sat: 36.

Deya (23C) 33C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Thu: 33, Fri: 33, Sat: 32.

Palma (23C) 35C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Thu: 35, Fri: 34, Sat: 33.

Pollensa (24C) 35C, light north breeze; humidity 45%. Thu: 37, Fri: 37, Sat: 36.

Porreres (21C) 38C, light east breeze veering south; humidity 25%. Thu: 38, Fri: 37, Sat: 37.

Sant Llorenç (21C) 36C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Thu: 35, Fri: 35, Sat: 35.

Santanyi (21C) 34C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 35%. Thu: 34, Fri: 33, Sat: 33.

Sineu (22C) 38C, light east-northeast breezes; humidity 25%. Thu: 37, Fri: 37, Sat: 37.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 38.4 Binissalem, 37.1 Llucmajor, 37.0 Porreres, 36.9 Lluc and Sineu; Lows of 16.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.5 Lluc, 19.7 Campos.