Some occasional light cloud expected in the north and northeast on Thursday, otherwise sunny and pretty hot. There is another yellow heat alert for the south, interior, north and northeast. This is from noon until 7pm - maximums again of 38C and close to 39.

There is a heat alert on Friday. At present, this is for the interior, north and northeast. Too early for Aemet to issue an alert for Saturday, but forecast temperatures make that seem unlikely. Highs will still be in the mid-30s but not up to 36, the temperature at which a yellow alert kicks in.

On Sunday, there will be a drop in temperature, and it is Sunday when the promised rain is due to arrive. There is a slight chance of some rain on Saturday, but the probability is up to 90% on Sunday. Temperatures are then forecast to fall further on Monday and on Tuesday - down to around 26C, so a general fall of some ten degrees. There is quite a high probability of rain on both Monday and Tuesday.

Weather stations aren't as yet specifically predicting thunderstorms, but these are expected. The current model indicates probability of rain and thunderstorms at least until Wednesday.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (24C) 34C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 36, Sat: 34, Sun: 30.

Andratx (23C) 33C, light southwest-south breezes; humidity 35%. Fri: 33, Sat: 31, Sun: 32.

Binissalem (23C) 38C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 20%. Fri: 37, Sat: 35, Sun: 31.

Deya (24C) 33C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Fri: 33, Sat: 32, Sun: 31.

Palma (24C) 35C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 25%. Fri: 33, Sat: 31, Sun: 32.

Pollensa (24C) 35C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 40%. Fri: 38, Sat: 35, Sun: 31.

Porreres (21C) 38C, calm increasing to gentle south breeze; humidity 25%. Fri: 36, Sat: 34, Sun: 32.

Sant Llorenç (22C) 36C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 30%. Fri: 34, Sat: 35, Sun: 31.

Santanyi (22C) 34C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 30%. Fri: 33, Sat: 31, Sun: 30.

Sineu (23C) 38C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 25%. Fri: 37, Sat: 35, Sun: 31.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Wednesday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 39.1 Binissalem, 37.8 Sineu, 37.6 Lluc and Porreres, 37.5 Palma University; Lows of 16.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 19.4 Lluc, 20.0 Campos.