A met agency press release on Thursday has drawn attention to a "drastic change in temperature". A cooler air mass from the Atlantic will affect the Balearics by Sunday, resulting in a sharp drop in temperature. A predominantly north wind will blow, with very strong gusts in the Balearic Sea. Storms in the Balearics are expected.

So, that's what we have for Sunday, according to Aemet. At present, weather alerts for rain and thunderstorms haven't been issued but they may well be.

As to Friday, it will still be gloriously sunny and pretty hot. There is a yellow alert for high temperatures for the interior, the Tramuntana region, the north and the northeast from noon to 7pm - maximums of 38C.

There is also an alert for high temperatures on Saturday; this is just for the interior. While Aemet says that temperatures will fall drastically on Sunday, weather stations aren't at the moment suggesting this. Values indicated below may be somewhat optimistic. Greater falls are being forecast for Monday, which will also be unsettled and with a high probability of rain.

Specifically on Sunday, the weather stations are predicting up to 95% probability of rain and are indicating thunderstorms for the whole of Mallorca on Sunday afternoon. Something of an improvement is expected by Tuesday and rather more so on Wednesday, with temperatures rising but generally remaining below 30C.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 8.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (23C) 36C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 33, Sun: 30, Mon: 29.

Andratx (22C) 33C, light south breeze; humidity 50%. Sat: 31, Sun: 31, Mon: 29.

Binissalem (22C) 37C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 30%. Sat: 35, Sun: 31, Mon: 26.

Deya (23C) 33C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Sat: 32, Sun: 31, Mon: 27.

Palma (23C) 34C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Sat: 32, Sun: 32, Mon: 28.

Pollensa (23C) 38C, light east breeze backing northwest; humidity 30%. Sat: 35, Sun: 32, Mon: 29.

Porreres (19C) 37C, gentle south breeze; humidity 30%. Sat: 35, Sun: 32, Mon: 27.

Sant Llorenç (21C) 35C, gentle southeast-south breezes; humidity 40%. Sat: 35, Sun: 32, Mon: 28.

Santanyi (21C) 33C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Sat: 32, Sun: 31, Mon: 27.

Sineu (21C) 37C, gentle south breeze; humidity 25%. Sat: 35, Sun: 31, Mon: 26.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Thursday summary (to 8.30pm) - Highs of 39.0 Binissalem, 37.9 Porreres, 37.6 Llucmajor. Lows of 15.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.9 Campos, 19.6 Palma University.