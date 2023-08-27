The storm that struck Mallorca on Sunday caused the P&O Cruises ship Britannia to release its moorings in Palma. The ship crashed into the other side of the port from where it was docked.

Tugboats are currently attempting to manoeuvre the ship back. A witness to the event said: "What a mess. A 200-tonne ship has carried it to the other side of the harbour like it was straw. Something must surely have been damaged. It went like a missile to the other side."