The Aemet met agency is warning that there will be more fierce storms and hurricane force winds in Mallorca on Sunday afternoon/evening. The met agency adds that the Tramuntana region and the north and northeast of Mallorca are most likely to be affected.

The 112 emergency service in the Balearics reported 84 storm-related incidents in Mallorca in the space of a matter of an hour on Sunday.

The storm hit with sudden and tremendous force around 11am. By 12 noon, there were 84 incidents - fallen trees, flooded basements and others. Of these, 49 were in Palma and 24 in Calvia.

A pregnant woman in Calvia was taken to emergencies at the nearest PAC health centre after being injured by a falling sign. Two children with a lilo in Illetes were rescued. A red flag had been raised. Part of the abandoned bullring in Felanitx collapsed.

Two flights were diverted and train and Metro services were suspended. The Council of Mallorca says that no main roads have been affected by flooding but is continuing to urge caution.

The amber alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms in the whole of Mallorca is active until midnight Sunday.