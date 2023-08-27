Well, fair to say there was some weather on Sunday. The storm may have arrived later than had been forecast, but Aemet was otherwise accurate. The main storm in the morning was caused by a squall - and so a sudden and violent increase in wind speed accompanied in this case by heavy rain and thunderstorms.

A word of explanation about the temperatures listed at the end of this report - the highs on Sunday were all in the early hours, the lows were around midday.

For Monday, if you can imagine a line down the middle of a map of Mallorca, this is more or less how weather stations are forecasting things. To the right of the line (east) it is expected to be mostly sunny with little chance of rain; to the left, cloudy spells with possible showers. Quite breezy for the whole of the island. With the exception of the east coast, there is a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions from midnight Sunday to midnight Monday; waves up to four metres and wind gusting up to 90 km/h.

For the rest of the week, somewhat unsettled and with a risk of showers.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7.30pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (19C) 30C, moderate northwest-west breezes; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 27, Wed: 26, Thu: 29.

Andratx (19C) 29C, moderate northwest breeze; humidity 45%. Tue: 26, Wed: 26, Thu: 27.

Binissalem (16C) 27C, moderate northwest-west breezes; humidity 55%. Tue: 26, Wed: 27, Thu: 27.

Deya (18C) 27C, moderate northwest breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 50%. Tue: 25, Wed: 25, Thu: 26.

Palma (19C) 27C, moderate northwest breeze; humidity 50%. Tue: 27, Wed: 26, Thu: 27.

Pollensa (17C) 27C, moderate northwest breeze; humidity 45%. Tue: 28, Wed: 28, Thu: 30.

Porreres (16C) 29C, moderate northwest-west breezes; humidity 60%. Tue: 28, Wed: 27, Thu: 28.

Sant Llorenç (17C) 28C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Tue: 27, Wed: 27, Thu: 28.

Santanyi (18C) 27C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Tue: 27, Wed: 27, Thu: 27.

Sineu (17C) 26C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Tue: 27, Wed: 26, Thu: 27.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Sunday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 29.7 Puerto Soller, 29.3 Banyalbufar and Palma Port, 28.8 Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of 12.4 Serra Albabia (Bunyola), 13.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.1 Arta, 17.2 Puerto Pollensa; Gusts of 122 km/h Capdepera, 120 Serra Alfabia, 108 Palma Airport, 102 Puerto Soller; Rainfall of 89.6 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 87.4 Puerto Soller, 70.6 Pollensa.