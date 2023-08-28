A yellow alert for heavy rain in the north/northeast from midnight Monday to 9pm. Aemet explains that this line of precipitation is due to be between Mallorca and Menorca, so it may be that rain falls mostly at sea rather than on land.

Yellow alerts for rough coastal conditions as well - North/northeast from midnight Monday to 8pm Tuesday; the Tramuntana to 5pm; the south to 10am; waves of two metres, winds to 50 km/h.

Apart from the alert in the north and northeast, there is a possibility of showers for most of the island; any rain is likely to only be light. The southwest in the Andratx area is looking the clearest part of the island. Most cloud forecast for the east around Sant Llorenç.

Wednesday and Thursday also with some risk of rain. Friday is expected to be the best day. Keeping an eye on Saturday and Sunday; weather stations suggesting cloudy skies and quite high probabilities of rain.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 9pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (19C) 27C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 27, Thu: 29, Fri: 30.

Andratx (19C) 27C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Wed: 27, Thu: 27, Fri: 28.

Binissalem (16C) 26C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Wed: 27, Thu: 28, Fri: 29.

Deya (18C) 25C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Wed: 25, Thu: 26, Fri: 28.

Palma (18C) 28C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Wed: 28, Thu: 27, Fri: 28.

Pollensa (19C) 28C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Wed: 29, Thu: 30, Fri: 31.

Porreres (15C) 29C, 28C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 35%. Wed: 28, Thu: 28, Fri: 29.

Sant Llorenç (17C) 28C, light northwest breeze veering northeast; humidity 50%. Wed: 27, Thu: 28, Fri: 28.

Santanyi (17C) 28C, moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Wed: 27, Thu: 27, Fri: 28.

Sineu (17C) 27C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 35%. Wed: 27, Thu: 27, Fri: 28.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

WEBCAMS: Please note that there are technical issues at present. Apologies for this. Will advise when we can be back up.

Monday summary (to 9pm) - Highs of 29.3 Portocolom, 29.2 Son Servera, 29.0 Arta; Lows of 12.5 Serra Albabia (Bunyola), 12.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.2 Campos; Gusts of 68 km/h Serra Alfabia, 63 Capdepera, 56 Banyalbufar; Rainfall of 5.0 litres per square metre Puerto Pollensa, 4.8 Sa Pobla, 4.2 Santa Maria.