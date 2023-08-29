Some rain possible for much of the island on Wednesday, the least probabilities being in the southwest and the Tramuntana from Andratx to Soller. Otherwise, sunny spells and pleasant temperatures in the high 20s. A similar pattern expected for Thursday. Friday, as noted in Monday's weather report, is due to be generally very good.

Also noted in Monday's report was that we should be keeping an eye out for the weekend. The rain forecast for the whole of the island (which is likely to extend into Monday) is on account of what Aemet predicts will be a DANA, an isolated depression at high levels, more commonly referred to as the 'gota fría' or cold drop in English. This can mean quite severe storms and heavy rain, though the met agency points out that this isn't always the case and that at present the intensity of this weather event can't be calculated with certainty. We'll get a better picture later in the week.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 8pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (19C) 28C, light east breeze backing north; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 29, Fri: 30, Sat: 30.

Andratx (18C) 26C, light southwest breeze veering north; humidity 55%. Thu: 28, Fri: 27, Sat: 28.

Binissalem (15C) 27C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 50%. Thu: 29, Fri: 29, Sat: 28.

Deya (17C) 25C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Thu: 27, Fri: 28, Sat: 27.

Palma (17C) 28C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 50%. Thu: 28, Fri: 28, Sat: 28.

Pollensa (19C) 29C, light east breeze backing north; humidity 50%. Thu: 30, Fri: 32, Sat: 31.

Porreres (15C) 28C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 50%. Thu: 28, Fri: 29, Sat: 29.

Sant Llorenç (17C) 27C, light southeast breeze backing northeast; humidity 60%. Thu: 29, Fri: 28, Sat: 28.

Santanyi (17C) 27C, gentle south breeze backing northeast; humidity 55%. Thu: 28, Fri: 28, Sat: 28.

Sineu (16C) 27C, light south breeze backing northeast; humidity 50%. Thu: 28, Fri: 28, Sat: 28.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Tuesday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 29.5 Llucmajor and Palma Port, 29.1 Porreres, 28.9 Binissalem; Lows of 13.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.6 Serra Albabia (Bunyola), 16.7 Lluc; Rainfall of 12.6 litres per square metre Arta, 3.8 Lluc, 3.0 Son Torrella, 2.2 Puerto Pollensa.