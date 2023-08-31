Friday's going to be a decent day with plenty of sun and some occasional or high cloud. No rain forecast for Friday, but there looks as if there will be a fair amount on Saturday.

As of 7.30pm Thursday, the warnings for Saturday are:

Yellow alerts for heavy rain and storms for the whole of Mallorca from 6am Saturday to midnight Saturday - 20 to 30 litres per square metre of rain in an hour.

There aren't alerts as such for Sunday, which isn't to say they won't be issued; there is certainly high probability of rain, especially on Sunday morning.

The forecast for Monday has meanwhile improved - far lower chance of any rain - while weather stations are no longer suggesting particularly high temperatures for Tuesday.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7.30pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (20C) 30C, gentle east-southeast breezes; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 29, Sun: 29, Mon: 30.

Andratx (19C) 28C, light south breeze increasing to moderate southeast; humidity 60%. Sat: 29, Sun: 31, Mon: 32.

Binissalem (17C) 30C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 40%. Sat: 29, Sun: 29, Mon: 32.

Deya (19C) 29C, light north breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 55%. Sat: 28, Sun: 30, Mon: 31.

Palma (19C) 31C, gentle southwest breeze backing southeast; humidity 50%. Sat: 27, Sun: 30, Mon: 32.

Pollensa (20C) 31C, moderate east-southeast breezes; humidity 50%. Sat: 30, Sun: 31, Mon: 32.

Porreres (17C) 30C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 50%. Sat: 29, Sun: 29, Mon: 31.

Sant Llorenç (18C) 28C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 29, Sun: 29, Mon: 30.

Santanyi (19C) 28C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 55%. Sat: 29, Sun: 29, Mon: 30.

Sineu (18C) 29C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 50%. Sat: 28, Sun: 29, Mon: 31.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 30.6 Petra, 30.4 Sa Pobla, 30.1 Llucmajor; Lows of 9.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 13.5 Lluc, 15.0 Serra Albabia (Bunyola); Rainfall of 0.1 litres per square metre Santanyi.