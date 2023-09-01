Rain is likely on Sunday, especially in the morning, but it is otherwise forecast to be quite sunny. The main issue will be the wind. There is a yellow alert for rough seas for the whole of the island from 6am to midnight Sunday and a specific alert for wind in the south and the Tramuntana region on Sunday evening.
Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7.30pm (UV rating 7):
Alcudia (21C) 29C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 29, Mon: 30, Tue: 29.
Andratx (19C) 29C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 60%. Sun: 31, Mon: 32, Tue: 31.
Binissalem (18C) 29C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 60%. Sun: 30, Mon: 32, Tue: 31.
Deya (19C) 28C, light southeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sun: 30, Mon: 32, Tue: 30.
Palma (20C) 27C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sun: 31, Mon: 33, Tue: 31.
Pollensa (20C) 30C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 60%. Sun: 30, Mon: 32, Tue: 31.
Porreres (19C) 29C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 65%. Sun: 30, Mon: 32, Tue: 31.
Sant Llorenç (21C) 28C, gentle southeast-east breezes; humidity 65%. Sun: 29, Mon: 30, Tue: 30.
Santanyi (22C) 30C, moderate east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 70%. Sun: 30, Mon: 31, Tue: 30.
Sineu (19C) 28C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 65%. Sun: 29, Mon: 31, Tue: 30.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Friday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 32.4 Pollensa, 31.5 Muro and Puerto Pollensa, 31.0 Palma Airport; Lows of 10.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 13.9 Lluc, 16.1 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).
