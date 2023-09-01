The yellow alert for heavy rain and storms for the whole of Mallorca on Saturday has been amended slightly. It comes into effect at 10am rather than 6am, as had previously been advised. As before, it is in place until midnight Saturday. Aemet is warning of up to 80 litres per square metre of rain over a three-hour period. It's not all bad as there may be some occasional sunny spells in areas.

Rain is likely on Sunday, especially in the morning, but it is otherwise forecast to be quite sunny. The main issue will be the wind. There is a yellow alert for rough seas for the whole of the island from 6am to midnight Sunday and a specific alert for wind in the south and the Tramuntana region on Sunday evening.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7.30pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (21C) 29C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 29, Mon: 30, Tue: 29.

Andratx (19C) 29C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 60%. Sun: 31, Mon: 32, Tue: 31.

Binissalem (18C) 29C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 60%. Sun: 30, Mon: 32, Tue: 31.

Deya (19C) 28C, light southeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sun: 30, Mon: 32, Tue: 30.

Palma (20C) 27C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sun: 31, Mon: 33, Tue: 31.

Pollensa (20C) 30C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 60%. Sun: 30, Mon: 32, Tue: 31.

Porreres (19C) 29C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 65%. Sun: 30, Mon: 32, Tue: 31.

Sant Llorenç (21C) 28C, gentle southeast-east breezes; humidity 65%. Sun: 29, Mon: 30, Tue: 30.

Santanyi (22C) 30C, moderate east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 70%. Sun: 30, Mon: 31, Tue: 30.

Sineu (19C) 28C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 65%. Sun: 29, Mon: 31, Tue: 30.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 32.4 Pollensa, 31.5 Muro and Puerto Pollensa, 31.0 Palma Airport; Lows of 10.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 13.9 Lluc, 16.1 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).