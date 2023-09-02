There is the chance of some rain on Sunday morning, but the probability is very low. A generally sunny day but a breezy one.

A yellow alert for the coasts (whole of Mallorca) from 6am to midnight and then continuing into Monday - winds of near gale force (55 km/h) and waves up to three metres. There is a yellow alert for high winds for the south and the Tramuntana. This is now from 6am and also to midnight. Gusts of 70 km/h in the south and up to 100 km/h in the mountains.

As to Saturday and the so-called cold drop, it hasn't made the temperatures drop and the humidity has increased; this is going to be pretty high during the day on Sunday. It did rain and heavily so in areas; Sant Elm registered the highest rainfall - 25.1 litres per square metre. Otherwise, the rain didn't amount to a great deal. (As this report is being compiled at 7.30pm, it is still possible there will be heavy rain, as the yellow alert is until midnight.)

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7.30pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (22C) 29C, moderate east breeze; humidity 75%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 30, Tue: 30, Wed: 29.

Andratx (20C) 30C, fresh east breeze increasing to strong; humidity 55%. Mon: 32, Tue: 31, Wed: 28.

Binissalem (20C) 30C, fresh northeast breeze; humidity 70%. Mon: 33, Tue: 32, Wed: 30.

Deya (20C) 31C, gentle east breeze increasing to strong southeast; humidity 50%. Mon: 32, Tue: 30, Wed: 29.

Palma (23C) 32C, fresh east breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 35, Tue: 32, Wed: 30.

Pollensa (21C) 31C, moderate east-southeast breezes; humidity 70%. Mon: 33, Tue: 32, Wed: 30.

Porreres (21C) 31C, fresh east breeze easing to moderate; humidity 65%. Mon: 32, Tue: 31, Wed: 31.

Sant Llorenç (22C) 29C, fresh east breeze; humidity 75%. Mon: 30, Tue: 30, Wed: 29.

Santanyi (22C) 30C, fresh east breeze increasing to strong; humidity 65%. Mon: 31, Tue: 30, Wed: 29.

Sineu (22C) 30C, fresh east breeze easing to moderate; humidity 65%. Mon: 31, Tue: 31, Wed: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38; strong to 49.

Friday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 28.3 Porreres, 28.2 Pollensa, 28.1 Llucmajor; Lows of 13.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 15.8 Palma University, 16.1 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall of 25.1 litres per square metre Sant Elm, 12.6 Banyalbufar.