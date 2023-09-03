The 'cold drop' forecast for Saturday had little impact on most of Mallorca, but it did affect flights at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport. There were delays to around 100 flights and six cancellations.

The cancellations were to domestic flights, but there were delays to many European flights because of adverse weather.

The emergency services in the Balearics weren't overstretched by Saturday's weather. By 2pm, there were eight incidents, three of these in Mallorca. Heavy rain, where it did fall, was mainly confined to the southern Tramuntana area.

Ibiza and Formentera were most affected by the rain, though it wasn't especially heavy on these islands either. It has been raining again on Sunday in Ibiza and Formentera, the Aemet met agency having posted that showers and storms are losing force as they move towards Mallorca. There is no alert for rain in Mallorca on Sunday, but some rain can't be ruled out during the morning.