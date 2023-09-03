The yellow alert for high wind in the Tramuntana is until 7am and for the south until 5am. There is a yellow alert still in place for the coasts - up to 3pm in the Tramuntana and to 6pm elsewhere; winds to 60 km/h and waves of three metres.
The outlook for the week is good. Plenty of sun, highs generally around 30C.
Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 8pm (UV rating 8):
Alcudia (23C) 31C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 30, Wed: 29, Thu: 28.
Andratx (21C) 32C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 60%. Tue: 31, Wed: 29, Thu: 28.
Binissalem (21C) 33C, gentle southeast-east breezes; humidity 50%. Tue: 32, Wed: 30, Thu: 30.
Deya (21C) 33C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Tue: 31, Wed: 29, Thu: 27.
Palma (24C) 35C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 50%. Tue: 34, Wed: 30, Thu: 29.
Pollensa (22C) 33C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 55%. Tue: 32, Wed: 30, Thu: 29.
Porreres (20C) 33C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 60%. Tue: 31, Wed: 30, Thu: 30.
Sant Llorenç (22C) 30C, moderate southeast-east breezes; humidity 70%. Tue: 30, Wed: 29, Thu: 29.
Santanyi (22C) 31C, moderate southeast-east breezes; humidity 65%. Tue: 30, Wed: 29, Thu: 29.
Sineu (22C) 32C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 60%. Tue: 30, Wed: 29, Thu: 29.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Sunday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 31.5 Puerto Soller, 30.8 Banyalbufar, 30.7 Sant Elm; Lows of 15.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 20.6 Lluc; Gusts of 91 km/h Serra Alfabia, 76 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 68 Palma Airport; Rainfall of 4.0 litres per square metre Sant Elm, 3.0 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Serra Alfabia, Son Torrella.
