A sunny Monday with some occasional cloud; no rain forecast. Quite hot as well, but not the 38C which had at one point been forecast last week.

The yellow alert for high wind in the Tramuntana is until 7am and for the south until 5am. There is a yellow alert still in place for the coasts - up to 3pm in the Tramuntana and to 6pm elsewhere; winds to 60 km/h and waves of three metres.

The outlook for the week is good. Plenty of sun, highs generally around 30C.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 8pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (23C) 31C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 30, Wed: 29, Thu: 28.

Andratx (21C) 32C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 60%. Tue: 31, Wed: 29, Thu: 28.

Binissalem (21C) 33C, gentle southeast-east breezes; humidity 50%. Tue: 32, Wed: 30, Thu: 30.

Deya (21C) 33C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Tue: 31, Wed: 29, Thu: 27.

Palma (24C) 35C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 50%. Tue: 34, Wed: 30, Thu: 29.

Pollensa (22C) 33C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 55%. Tue: 32, Wed: 30, Thu: 29.

Porreres (20C) 33C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 60%. Tue: 31, Wed: 30, Thu: 30.

Sant Llorenç (22C) 30C, moderate southeast-east breezes; humidity 70%. Tue: 30, Wed: 29, Thu: 29.

Santanyi (22C) 31C, moderate southeast-east breezes; humidity 65%. Tue: 30, Wed: 29, Thu: 29.

Sineu (22C) 32C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 60%. Tue: 30, Wed: 29, Thu: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 31.5 Puerto Soller, 30.8 Banyalbufar, 30.7 Sant Elm; Lows of 15.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 20.6 Lluc; Gusts of 91 km/h Serra Alfabia, 76 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 68 Palma Airport; Rainfall of 4.0 litres per square metre Sant Elm, 3.0 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Serra Alfabia, Son Torrella.