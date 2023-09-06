August has been the warmest August in Spain since records began with two heat waves recorded on the mainland and in the Balearics, with a total duration of 16 days between them, more than half of the month.

According to the monthly climate balance drawn up by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), last August was equal in average temperature to August 2003, although, however, this year the maximum temperatures were higher.

August was very warm overall, with an average temperature over mainland Spain of 24.8 degrees, although in large areas of the southern plateau and the centre and west of Andalusia, it was extremely hot.

This was the August with the highest average maximum temperatures in - 32.7 degrees - two tenths of a degree higher than in August 2003 and 2.2 degrees above the normal average; the minimum temperatures were also high and 1.3 degrees above normal, only surpassed by August 2003 and August 2022.

Throughout the month there were two heat waves on the mainland and in the Balearics: the first took place between the 6th and 13th and reached 45 degrees in some parts of the provinces of Valencia and Andalusia, while during the second wave, between the 18th and 25th, the temperature exceeded 40 degrees in large areas of the interior of the mainland and the Cantabrian Sea.

In the Canary Islands there were also two heat waves: the first between the 10th and 14th, when temperatures exceeded 40.0 degrees Celsius in all the islands, and the second, of lesser intensity, between the 20th and 24th.

In terms of rainfall, it was a very dry month with an average value over mainland Spain of 10.1 litres per square metre, making it the seventh driest month of August since 1961, and the third driest of the 21st century.

In contrast, in the Balearics it was the third wettest August since 1961, after 2002 and 1977, and in the Canary Islands it was the eighth wettest in the series since 1961 and the sixth wettest of the 21st century.