Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7.30pm (UV rating 7):
Alcudia (20C) 28C, gentle north breeze easing to light east; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 29, Mon: 31, Tue: 30.
Andratx (19C) 27C, light southwest-south breezes; humidity 65%. Sun: 29, Mon: 31, Tue: 29.
Binissalem (16C) 30C, light southeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Sun: 32, Mon: 32, Tue: 33.
Deya (18C) 27C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Sun: 28, Mon: 29, Tue: 29.
Palma (17C) 30C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sun: 31, Mon: 32, Tue: 30.
Pollensa (19C) 29C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 60%. Sun: 31, Mon: 34, Tue: 32.
Porreres (15C) 31C, calm increasing to light east; humidity 40%. Sun: 32, Mon: 30, Tue: 32.
Sant Llorenç (17C) 30C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sun: 29, Mon: 29, Tue: 30.
Santanyi (16C) 29C, light south-southeast breezes; humidity 55%. Sun: 29, Mon: 29, Tue: 29.
Sineu (17C) 30C, calm increasing to light east; humidity 45%. Sun: 31, Mon: 30, Tue: 31.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.
Friday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 30.8 Llucmajor, 30.7 Binissalem, 30.3 Porreres; Lows of 11.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.2 Lluc, 15.0 Campos.
