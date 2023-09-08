A repeat of Friday on Saturday - mostly sunny with some occasional cloud. May be a bit cloudier on Sunday, but the current settled pattern doesn't look too threatened until Tuesday. Weather stations indicating fairly high probability of rain from Tuesday to Thursday. Keep an eye on that - whether it may just be some rain or a possible seasonal weather event. The met agency hasn't said anything as yet.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7.30pm (UV rating 7): Alcudia (20C) 28C, gentle north breeze easing to light east; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 29, Mon: 31, Tue: 30. Andratx (19C) 27C, light southwest-south breezes; humidity 65%. Sun: 29, Mon: 31, Tue: 29. Binissalem (16C) 30C, light southeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Sun: 32, Mon: 32, Tue: 33. Deya (18C) 27C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Sun: 28, Mon: 29, Tue: 29. Palma (17C) 30C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sun: 31, Mon: 32, Tue: 30. Pollensa (19C) 29C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 60%. Sun: 31, Mon: 34, Tue: 32. Porreres (15C) 31C, calm increasing to light east; humidity 40%. Sun: 32, Mon: 30, Tue: 32. Sant Llorenç (17C) 30C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sun: 29, Mon: 29, Tue: 30. Santanyi (16C) 29C, light south-southeast breezes; humidity 55%. Sun: 29, Mon: 29, Tue: 29. Sineu (17C) 30C, calm increasing to light east; humidity 45%. Sun: 31, Mon: 30, Tue: 31. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19. Friday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 30.8 Llucmajor, 30.7 Binissalem, 30.3 Porreres; Lows of 11.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.2 Lluc, 15.0 Campos.