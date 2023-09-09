Aemet forecasting some mist on Sunday morning and advising that there is some "dust in suspension", so there may well be some haze. Generally sunny though.

For the week ahead, some chance of rain on Monday afternoon/evening, according to some weather stations, and rather more so on Wednesday and Thursday. The met agency still hasn't said anything about this. Temperatures holding up and may be rather higher in areas on Monday and Tuesday. As can be seen from Saturday's temperatures, highs at present around the 30 mark.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (20C) 29C, light east breeze; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 31, Tue: 30, Wed: 28.

Andratx (19C) 29C, light south breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 30, Tue: 29, Wed: 29.

Binissalem (17C) 32C, calm increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 40%. Mon: 32, Tue: 32, Wed: 29.

Deya (18C) 28C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Mon: 29, Tue: 28, Wed: 27.

Palma (18C) 31C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Mon: 33, Tue: 31, Wed: 30.

Pollensa (19C) 31C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Mon: 34, Tue: 31, Wed: 29.

Porreres (16C) 32C, light east breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 40%. Mon: 31, Tue: 32, Wed: 29.

Sant Llorenç (18C) 30C, light east breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 55%. Mon: 30, Tue: 30, Wed: 29.

Santanyi (18C) 29C, light east breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 45%. Mon: 29, Tue: 30, Wed: 29.

Sineu (17C) 31C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 40%. Mon: 30, Tue: 33, Wed: 27.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Saturday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 31.0 Llucmajor, 30.9 Sineu,30.3 Binissalem and Porreres; Lows of 9.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.7 Lluc, 14.7 Campos.