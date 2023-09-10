Schools go back on Monday, the 'vuelta al cole' provoking heightened interest in what the weather might be like, mainly because a drop or two of rain could cause even more traffic congestion than usual because of the school run.

Weather stations suggest that there will be some cloud around, but not heavy, and that there could be some light rain (very low probability). The met agency adds that this rain could be muddy, the consequence of the dust in suspension over Mallorca. Aemet is also hinting that there could be the odd thunderstorm.

Rain looks more of a probability later in the week.

Highs on Monday expected to be around what they were on Sunday - up to 32 or 33C.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7.30pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (20C) 30C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 29, Wed: 28, Thu: 28.

Andratx (20C) 30C, light east breeze veering south; humidity 50%. Tue: 29, Wed: 29, Thu: 29.

Binissalem (18C) 32C, light east breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 50%. Tue: 32, Wed: 31, Thu: 30.

Deya (19C) 30C, calm; humidity 45%. Tue: 28, Wed: 29, Thu: 29.

Palma (19C) 32C, gentle east breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Tue: 31, Wed: 30, Thu: 30.

Pollensa (20C) 33C, gentle east-southeast breezes; humidity 55%. Tue: 31, Wed: 30, Thu: 30.

Porreres (18C) 31C, gentle east breeze; humidity 50%. Tue: 31, Wed: 31, Thu: 30.

Sant Llorenç (19C) 30C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 65%. Tue: 31, Wed: 30, Thu: 29.

Santanyi (20C) 29C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 60%. Tue: 30, Wed: 30, Thu: 28.

Sineu (18C) 30C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 50%. Tue: 31, Wed: 29, Thu: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 32.7 Llucmajor, 32.2 Porreres, 32.0 Binissalem; Lows of 10.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.2 Lluc, 15.6 Campos.