Given the predictions of weather stations over the past few days, no great surprise that Aemet has issued alerts for heavy rain and thunderstorms. These could be updated, but as of Tuesday evening, there is a yellow alert for rain on Wednesday in the north/northeast and interior from noon till 6pm (up to 20 litres per square metre in an hour) and then there are yellow alerts for rain and storms for the whole of Mallorca on Thursday; these will be from midnight Wednesday for most of Thursday.

There should be some sunny spells on Wednesday and on Thursday. Aemet hasn't issued any alerts for Friday yet, but the weather stations are indicating further heavy cloud and rain. Saturday is looking a bit better than it had been, but still with some risk of rain, while temperatures on Sunday are currently forecast to increase to a maximum of 34C.

As for Tuesday, rainfall was only very light. The image with this report comes with an explanation that rain and thunderstorms were moving away from Mallorca to the northeast. But there will be more to come; hence the weather alerts.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 8pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (20C) 27C, gentle north-northeast breezes; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 28, Fri: 27, Sat: 28.

Andratx (18C) 28C, light west breeze veering northeast; humidity 65%. Thu: 29, Fri: 26, Sat: 29.

Binissalem (17C) 29C, calm increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 50%. Thu: 29, Fri: 25, Sat: 30.

Deya (17C) 27C, light north-northeast breezes; humidity 65%. Thu: 28, Fri: 25, Sat: 29.

Palma (19C) 30C, light southwest breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 55%. Thu: 28, Fri: 27, Sat: 31.

Pollensa (19C) 29C, gentle north-northeast breezes; humidity 70%. Thu: 29, Fri: 28, Sat: 30.

Porreres (17C) 30C, calm increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 50%. Thu: 29, Fri: 26, Sat: 31.

Sant Llorenç (18C) 29C, calm increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 55%. Thu: 28, Fri: 26, Sat: 30.

Santanyi (18C) 28C, gentle southwest breeze veering northwest; humidity 60%. Thu: 28, Fri: 26, Sat: 29.

Sineu (18C) 29C, light north breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 50%. Thu: 28, Fri: 25, Sat: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 31.4 Llucmajor, 30.9 Binissalem and Porreres, 30.8 Pollensa and Sineu ; Lows of 13.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 15.3 Lluc, 16.3 Palma University; Rainfall of 0.8 litres per square metre Pollensa, 0.6 Binissalem, Puerto Pollensa, Santa Maria.