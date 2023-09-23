Saturday was the first day of autumn and it was pleasant enough - highs of 27C. It is expected to get warmer next week.

More cloud on Sunday than had been previously forecast. Some of it may be quite heavy, e.g. in the north. Best of the sun, according to weather stations, due to be in the southeast and parts of the Tramuntana. No rain is forecast.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7.30pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (18C) 26C, light northeast-east breezes; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 28, Tue: 27, Wed: 27.

Andratx (17C) 26C, light west breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 26, Tue: 25, Wed: 26.

Binissalem (14C) 27C, calm increasing to light southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Mon: 28, Tue: 27, Wed: 28.

Deya (16C) 25C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 26, Tue: 25, Wed: 26.

Palma (14C) 27C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 45%. Mon: 28, Tue: 27, Wed: 28.

Pollensa (16C) 28C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Mon: 28, Tue: 28, Wed: 28.

Porreres (12C) 28C, calm increasing to light southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Mon: 28, Tue: 28, Wed: 28.

Sant Llorenç (15C) 27C, light east breeze veering south; humidity 50%. Mon: 28, Tue: 27, Wed: 28.

Santanyi (15C) 27C, light north breeze switching south; humidity 45%. Mon: 27, Tue: 26, Wed: 27.

Sineu (14C) 27C, light northwest breeze backing southwest; humidity 45%. Mon: 26, Tue: 27, Wed: 28.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Saturday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 27.3 Llucmajor, 27.0 Campos and Porreres, 26.5 Pollensa; Lows of 10.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 11.7 Lluc, 12.2 Can Sion (Campos).