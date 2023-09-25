Perfect early autumn weather. Continuing sunny with just some occasional cloud. Breezes remaining light all week, and temperature forecast to rise to 32C (in the interior) at the weekend.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7.30pm (UV rating 6): Alcudia (18C) 26C, light east-northeast breezes; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 27, Thu: 28, Fri: 27.

(18C) 26C, light east-northeast breezes; humidity 50%. - Wed: 27, Thu: 28, Fri: 27. Andratx (16C) 26C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Wed: 26, Thu: 26, Fri: 27.

(16C) 26C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Wed: 26, Thu: 26, Fri: 27. Binissalem (13C) 27C, calm increasing to light east breeze; humidity 40%. Wed: 28, Thu: 29, Fri: 30.

(13C) 27C, calm increasing to light east breeze; humidity 40%. Wed: 28, Thu: 29, Fri: 30. Deya (15C) 25C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Wed: 25, Thu: 26, Fri: 26.

(15C) 25C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Wed: 25, Thu: 26, Fri: 26. Palma (15C) 28C, light southwest-south breezes; humidity 45%. Wed: 27, Thu: 27, Fri: 29.

(15C) 28C, light southwest-south breezes; humidity 45%. Wed: 27, Thu: 27, Fri: 29. Pollensa (16C) 28C, light east breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Wed: 28, Thu: 29, Fri: 29.

(16C) 28C, light east breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Wed: 28, Thu: 29, Fri: 29. Porreres (12C) 28C, calm increasing to gentle southwest breeze; humidity 40%. Wed: 29, Thu: 29, Fri: 30.

(12C) 28C, calm increasing to gentle southwest breeze; humidity 40%. Wed: 29, Thu: 29, Fri: 30. Sant Llorenç (15C) 27C, light southeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Wed: 28, Thu: 29, Fri: 29.

(15C) 27C, light southeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Wed: 28, Thu: 29, Fri: 29. Santanyi (15C) 26C, light south-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Wed: 27, Thu: 27, Fri: 28.

(15C) 26C, light south-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Wed: 27, Thu: 27, Fri: 28. Sineu (14C) 27C, calm increasing to gentle east breeze; humidity 40%. Wed: 28, Thu: 29, Fri: 30. Related news The Indian summer has arrived in Mallorca * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19. Monday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 29.4 Llucmajor, 28.9 Porreres, 28.7 Binissalem, 28.4 Es Capdellà; Lows of 7.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.5 Lluc, 12.6 Palma University.