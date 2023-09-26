Mallorca is currently under the effects of an Indian Summer or the ‘Veranillo de San Miguel’ as the Spanish call it, with dry and stable weather and higher temperatures than usual for the time of year.

The spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, María José Guerrero, has said that over the next few days the temperatures will exceed 30º; while the norm for the end of September are 26º.

The minimum temperatures will also be much higher than normal, as in some parts of the island there could even be tropical nights with temperatures above 25º - well above the normal temperature for this time of year, 16º.

And the Indian Summer is going to last at least a week or may be longer.

Guerrero said that a drop in temperatures is not expected until Thursday or Friday of next week, the first week of October.

However, she stressed that it is still too early to be able to make accurate forecast, given that there are still more than 10 days to go so forecasts will not be very reliable.

That said, it is going to much sunnier and hotter in Mallorca than in the UK.

The first named storm of the autumn and winter season is expected to hit the UK and Ireland on Wednesday.

Named by the Met Office, Storm Agnes is likely to bring some disruption from strong winds and heavy rain.

Met Office severe weather warnings are in force from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning. The strongest winds are likely around Irish Sea coastal areas with gusts up to 75mph (120km/h).