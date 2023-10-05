Highs in Mallorca on October 5, 2023

Highs on Thursday.

05/10/2023
Some cloud forecast for northern and southeastern areas at times on Friday. Otherwise another fine day. The outlook (up to Wednesday next week) continues to show no sign of a change in the weather.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7.30pm (UV rating 5):

  • Alcudia (18C) 28C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 28, Sun: 27, Mon: 28.
  • Andratx (17C) 27C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Sat: 27, Sun: 27, Mon: 26.
  • Binissalem (15C) 30C, light southwest breeze backing east; humidity 50%. Sat: 30, Sun: 29, Mon: 29.
  • Deya (18C) 27C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Sat: 27, Sun: 27, Mon: 26.
  • Palma (16C) 28C, light southwest breezes easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sat: 29, Sun: 28, Mon: 28.
  • Pollensa (18C) 30C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sat: 30, Sun: 28, Mon: 29.
  • Porreres (14C) 29C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Sat: 30, Sun: 29, Mon: 28.
  • Sant Llorenç (16C) 29C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sat: 29, Sun: 28, Mon: 28.
  • Santanyi (16C) 27C, light south-southeast breezes; humidity 60%. Sat: 28, Sun: 27, Mon: 27.
  • Sineu (15C) 30C, light south breeze switching north; humidity 50%. Sat: 30, Sun: 28, Mon: 28.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Thursday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 29.8 Sa Pobla, 29.6 Petra and Sineu, 29.3 Capdepera; Lows of 10.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.1 Lluc, 14.0 Can Sion (Campos).