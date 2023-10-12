There is now a likelihood of some rain at the weekend earlier than had previously been forecast. For much of Mallorca, there is a probability of rain on Saturday afternoon and in the evening.
Saturday is still expected to be mostly sunny, and there should be reasonable amounts of sun on Sunday and Monday. But there will be an increasing probability of showers. Tuesday and Wednesday next week are currently looking as if they will be overcast and with showers.
As to Friday, it'll be fine and with highs again around 30 degrees.
Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7.30pm (UV rating 4):
