There is now a likelihood of some rain at the weekend earlier than had previously been forecast. For much of Mallorca, there is a probability of rain on Saturday afternoon and in the evening.

Saturday is still expected to be mostly sunny, and there should be reasonable amounts of sun on Sunday and Monday. But there will be an increasing probability of showers. Tuesday and Wednesday next week are currently looking as if they will be overcast and with showers.

As to Friday, it'll be fine and with highs again around 30 degrees.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7.30pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (17C) 30C, light southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 29, Sun: 26, Mon: 28.

(17C) 30C, light southwest breeze; humidity 50%. - Sat: 29, Sun: 26, Mon: 28. Andratx (17C) 27C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sat: 28, Sun: 25, Mon: 26.

(17C) 27C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sat: 28, Sun: 25, Mon: 26. Binissalem (14C) 30C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sat: 31, Sun: 26, Mon: 27.

(14C) 30C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sat: 31, Sun: 26, Mon: 27. Deya (17C) 27C, light northwest breeze backing south; humidity 45%. Sat: 29, Sun: 24, Mon: 25.

(17C) 27C, light northwest breeze backing south; humidity 45%. Sat: 29, Sun: 24, Mon: 25. Palma (16C) 28C, light southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 29, Sun: 26, Mon: 26.

(16C) 28C, light southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 29, Sun: 26, Mon: 26. Pollensa (14C) 30C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Sat: 30, Sun: 27, Mon: 29.

(14C) 30C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Sat: 30, Sun: 27, Mon: 29. Porreres (14C) 30C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sat: 32, Sun: 27, Mon: 27.

(14C) 30C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sat: 32, Sun: 27, Mon: 27. Sant Llorenç (16C) 30C, light south breeze veering west; humidity 55%. Sat: 31, Sun: 28, Mon: 27.

(16C) 30C, light south breeze veering west; humidity 55%. Sat: 31, Sun: 28, Mon: 27. Santanyi (15C) 28C, light south breeze veering west; humidity 60%. Sat: 30, Sun: 26, Mon: 26.

(15C) 28C, light south breeze veering west; humidity 60%. Sat: 30, Sun: 26, Mon: 26. Sineu (15C) 30C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sat: 31, Sun: 26, Mon: 27.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle breeze to 19.

Highs on Thursday; @AEMET_Baleares

Thursday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 30.7 Llucmajor, 30.0 Porreres, 29.8 Sineu, 29.7 Binissalem, 29.6 Santa Maria, 29.1 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 28.8 Palma University, 28.7 Arta, Palma Airport and Petra, 28.5 Capdepera and Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 8.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.8 Lluc, 13.0 Binissalem and Can Sion (Campos), 13.3 Petra.