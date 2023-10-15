The weather in Mallorca on Sunday was marked by some incidents, the most notable of which was a cap de fibló that uprooted trees in the Llucmajor and Campos areas.

Fallen tree in Llucmajor - Photo, Llucmajor Civil Protection

A cap de fibló, defined as a high-speed, funnel-shaped column of air in contact with the ground that hangs or forms beneath a cumulonimbus cloud, is similar to a tornado. One of the most devastating examples of this was in October 2007. One person died and there was considerable damage, especially in Palma.

Otherwise, the Balearic government's ministry of the presidency reports that the occupants of a vehicle were trapped by a flood in the same Llucmajor-Campos area.

The ministry had to issue an assurance that there was no risk of flooding in Sant Llorenç; it is five years since thirteen people died as a result of floods in Sant Llorenç and nearby. There was concern because the torrent in Son Carrió was carrying a great deal of water. The ministry said that the torrent was at a fifth of its capacity.

In Cala Millor, a torrent has burst its banks. The ministry says that personnel are in the area to deal with this.