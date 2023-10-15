The weather in Mallorca on Sunday was marked by some incidents, the most notable of which was a cap de fibló that uprooted trees in the Llucmajor and Campos areas.
Cap de fibló brings down trees in Mallorca
It is similar to a tornado
Also in Weather
- Residents carry out their threat to block the road against illegal Tramuntana motorbike races
- Cheers to Conor McGregor in Puerto Soller
- The long Indian summer comes to an end - Sunday's weather in Mallorca
- Downpours in Mallorca, as amber alert for rain is widened
- Private investigators find alleged illegal Uber practices in Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.