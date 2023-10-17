A fine day on Wednesday - sunny with some cloud and highs nudging 30 degrees. Breezes stronger than of late.

Thursday will see a return of unsettled conditions - rain forecast for the afternoon and windy. It is expected to be windier still on Friday, when rain may well be accompanied by thunderstorms. Improving on Saturday, but with temperatures dropping.

As for any weather alerts, these are currently confined to a yellow for rough coastal conditions for the whole island except the north/northeast on Thursday. Aemet doesn't usually issue alerts more than two days in advance, but we can expect more on Friday.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (19C) 29C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 27, Fri: 26, Sat: 22.

Andratx (19C) 27C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Thu: 26, Fri: 26, Sat: 23.

Binissalem (17C) 28C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 50%. Thu: 25, Fri: 24, Sat: 21.

Deya (18C) 26C, gentle west-southwest breezes; humidity 45%. Thu: 25, Fri: 24, Sat: 20.

Palma (18C) 28C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Thu: 26, Fri: 26, Sat: 22.

Pollensa (19C) 30C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 40%. Thu: 28, Fri: 27, Sat: 23.

Porreres (19C) 28C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Thu: 26, Fri: 25, Sat: 22.

Sant Llorenç (20C) 29C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 45%. Thu: 27, Fri: 25, Sat: 22.

Santanyi (20C) 28C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Thu: 26, Fri: 25, Sat: 22.

Sineu (18C) 28C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Thu: 26, Fri: 24, Sat: 21.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 29.0 Pollensa, 28.5 Puerto Pollensa, 28.1 Sa Pobla, 27.9 Muro, 27.7 Colonia Sant Pere, 27.5 Porreres and Sineu, 27.4 Arta, Can Sion (Campos) and Manacor, 27.3 Petra, 27.1 Palma Port; Lows of 10.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 13.0 Lluc, 14.6 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 15.4 Can Sion; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Atra, Petra and Serra Alfabia.