So, Storm Babet - Generally fine in the morning on Thursday, clouding over later and with a quite high probability of rain by the evening. Getting increasingly windy for much of the island.

The alerts on Thursday are:

Amber for all the coasts from 3pm to midnight. Amber for wind in the south and Tramuntana from 6pm to midnight. Yellow for wind in the rest of Mallorca from 6pm to midnight.

On Friday, the amber alert for wind will be for the whole of the island from midnight Thursday to 3pm. Amber for the coasts for the same period. Both alerts are due to be downgraded to yellow from 3pm until midnight. Gusts on Thursday and Friday up to 100 kilometres per hour.

There is also a yellow alert for rain for the whole of the island from 2am to noon.

Improving on Saturday.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 8pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (20C) 27C, fresh southwest-south breezes; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 25, Sat: 23, Sun: 24.

Andratx (18C) 26C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 55%. Fri: 24, Sat: 23, Sun: 23.

Binissalem (19C) 26C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 50%. Fri: 22, Sat: 21, Sun: 21.

Deya (18C) 25C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to fresh south; humidity 50%. Fri: 22, Sat: 21, Sun: 21.

Palma (19C) 26C, fresh southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 24, Sat: 23, Sun: 23.

Pollensa (19C) 29C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to fresh south; humidity 45%. Fri: 25, Sat: 23, Sun: 24.

Porreres (20C) 27C, fresh southwest breeze, near gale from the east in the evening; humidity 50%. Fri: 24, Sat: 23, Sun: 22.

Sant Llorenç (20C) 27C, fresh southwest breeze increasing to near gale later in the day; humidity 50%. Fri: 25, Sat: 23, Sun: 22.

Santanyi (20C) 26C, fresh southwest breeze, near gale by the evening; humidity 55%. Fri: 25, Sat: 23, Sun: 23.

Sineu (20C) 26C, fresh southwest breeze, near gale from the east by the evening; humidity 45%. Fri: 23, Sat: 21, Sun: 21.

* Gentle breeze to 19 km/h; moderate to 28; fresh to 38; near gale from 50 to 61.

Wednesday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 30.1 Puerto Pollensa, 30.0 Capdepera, 29.7 Pollensa, 28.8 Arta; Lows of 11.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 15.7 Palma University, 16.0 Can Sion, 16.1 Pollensa; Gusts of 76 kilometres per hour Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 64 Banyalbufar, 61 Puerto Soller.