Fairly breezy on Thursday morning and then picked up considerably in the afternoon. The strongest winds are expected overnight on Thursday, and they are due to ease during Friday morning, even though alerts will still be in place. Rain is also most likely overnight. Aemet says that showers may be heavy but that they will also be short. For much of Mallorca on Friday, it should be reasonably sunny; best of the weather likely to be in the north and the east.

The weather alerts as they stand on Thursday evening are:

Amber for wind for the whole island until 6am Friday - gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour, reaching 120 on the peaks and at the capes.

Amber for the coasts until 3pm Friday - waves of three to five metres but possibly as high as nine metres.

Yellow for rain for the whole island from 2am to noon - up to 20 litres per square metre in an hour.

Yellow for wind for the whole island from 6am to 8pm - gusts of 80 km/h and up to 100 on the peaks and at the capes.

Yellow for the coasts from 3pm to midnight - waves of three to four metres. This alert is active until 4am on Saturday for the south and east coasts.

The weekend at the moment looks fairly reasonable - quite sunny and only low probabilities of rain, with temperatures around normal for the time of year (highs of 24C). On Monday, the temperature is forecast to rise to 30C in areas before falling on Tuesday, when the outlook suggests that it will get pretty windy again and that some rain will be likely.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7.30pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (17C) 25C, moderate west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 23, Sun: 24, Mon: 28.

(17C) 25C, moderate west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 23, Sun: 24, Mon: 28.

Andratx (17C) 24C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate; humidity 55%. Sat: 23, Sun: 24, Mon: 26.

Binissalem (14C) 23C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 55%. Sat: 21, Sun: 23, Mon: 27.

Deya (15C) 22C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate; humidity 50%. Sat: 21, Sun: 23, Mon: 26.

Palma (18C) 24C, fresh west breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sat: 23, Sun: 24, Mon: 27.

Pollensa (17C) 25C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate; humidity 50%. Sat: 23, Sun: 25, Mon: 30.

Porreres (14C) 23C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate; humidity 50%. Sat: 22, Sun: 24, Mon: 27.

Sant Llorenç (16C) 24C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate; humidity 50%. Sat: 23, Sun: 24, Mon: 28.

Santanyi (16C) 25C, strong west breeze easing to fresh; humidity 45%. Sat: 23, Sun: 24, Mon: 27.

* Gentle breeze to 19 km/h; moderate to 28; fresh to 38; strong to 49.

Thursday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 28.5 Capdepera and Pollensa, 27.2 Arta and Colonia Sant Pere, 27.0 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Muro; Lows of 15.5 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 15.7 Palma University, 16.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.1 Pollensa; Gusts of 72 kilometres per hour Banyalbufar and Serra Alfabia, 69 Portocolom.