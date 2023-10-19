As had been forecast, stormy conditions in Mallorca started to develop on Thursday afternoon - strong winds and rough seas.

The video here shows how it was in Cala Llamp in Andratx.

The wind is expected to be at its fiercest overnight on Thursday, which is when rain is most likely.

Gusts up to 120 kilometres per hour are forecast for the peaks and the capes, with waves possibly being as high as nine metres.

Alerts for rough seas - amber but then yellow - are in place until the early hours of Saturday.