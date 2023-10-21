On Monday, which should also be a fine and sunny day, temperatures due to climb to up to 30 degrees. The breezes are due to be a factor throughout next week - quite strong at times, with rain most likely on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7pm (UV rating 3):
-
Alcudia (14C) 25C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 28, Tue: 25, Wed: 25.
-
Andratx (14C) 25C, moderate southeast-east breezes; humidity 40%. Mon: 27, Tue: 24, Wed: 24.
-
Binissalem (10C) 24C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 45%. Mon: 27, Tue: 23, Wed: 24.
-
Deya (13C) 23C, light southeast breeze increasing to moderate, fresh by the evening; humidity 40%. Mon: 25, Tue: 23, Wed: 23.
-
Palma (13C) 24C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 40%. Mon: 26, Tue: 24, Wed: 25.
-
Pollensa (12C) 26C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 45%. Mon: 30, Tue: 26, Wed: 26.
-
Porreres (9C) 24C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 50%. Mon: 27, Tue: 23, Wed: 25.
-
Sant Llorenç (13C) 24C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 50%. Mon: 29, Tue: 24, Wed: 26.
-
Santanyi (12C) 24C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 28, Tue: 24, Wed: 24.
-
Sineu (10C) 24C, gentle southeast-east breezes; humidity 50%. Mon: 27, Tue: 23, Wed: 25.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.
Saturday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 23.9 Palma Port, 23.7 Portocolom and Son Servera, 23.6 Palma Airport, 23.4 Capdepera and Petra, 23.2 Can Sion (Campos), 23.1 Santanyi, 23.0 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Puerto Soller; Lows of 10.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola) and Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.4 Can Sion, 12.8 Sineu, 12.9 Lluc; Gusts of 76 kilometres per hour Cabrera, 63 Serra Alfabia, 51 Cap Blanc; Rainfall of 14.4 litres per square metre Lluc, 11.6 Puerto Pollensa, 7.2 Son Torrella, 5.2 Serra Alfabia.
