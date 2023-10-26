Less windy on Friday. There is a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions for the whole of the island which will cease to be active at 6am.

Generally sunny with some cloud and the possibility of a light shower here or there. Remaining fine over the weekend.

Weather stations' forecasts into next week suggest that there may be a flake or two of snow on the highest peaks on Wednesday. Temperatures otherwise up to 25C next week with some risk of rain.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7.30pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (16C) 25C, moderate west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 24, Sun: 25, Mon: 26.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 26.5 Pollensa, 25.9 Capdepera, 25.7 Puerto Soller, 25.2 Petra, 25.1 Arta and Puerto Pollensa, 25.0 Palma Port and Son Servera; Lows of 13.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 13.7 Lluc, 14.1 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 14.6 Palma University, 15.6 Pollensa; Gusts of 81 km/h Serra Alfabia, 75 Banyalbufar, 69 Portocolom, 68 Porreres; Rainfall of 1.0 litre per square metre Sa Pobla.