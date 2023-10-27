Sunny with some occasional cloud, still fairly breezy at times. Sunday looking fine, Monday looks like rain.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 8pm (UV rating 3): Alcudia (16C) 25C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 25, Mon: 25, Tue: 23.

(16C) 23C, moderate west-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Sun: 23, Mon: 24, Tue: 23. Sineu (15C) 23C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Sun: 23, Mon: 24, Tue: 22. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28. Friday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 24.7 Pollensa and Puerto Pollensa, 24.4 Palma Port, 24.3 Puerto Soller, 24.0 Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of 11.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 11.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.6 Lluc, 15.3 Can Sion (Campos), 15.6 Manacor; Gusts of 91 km/h Serra Alfabia, 84 Cabrera, 60 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor).