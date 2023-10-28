The week ahead looks ok until Friday, when rain is forecast and the wind will be quite strong.
Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 8pm (UV rating 3):
Alcudia (15C) 25C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 23, Tue: 23, Wed: 23.
Andratx (16C) 22C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 65%. Mon: 23, Tue: 21, Wed: 22.
Binissalem (13C) 23C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 60%. Mon: 21, Tue: 21, Wed: 22.
Deya (15C) 22C, light south breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 55%. Mon: 21, Tue: 20, Wed: 21.
Palma (17C) 23C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Mon: 22, Tue: 22, Wed: 22.
Pollensa (14C) 26C, moderate south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 45%. Mon: 24, Tue: 23, Wed: 24.
Porreres (13C) 23C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Mon: 21, Tue: 22, Wed: 22.
Sant Llorenç (15C) 24C, moderate southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 22, Tue: 23, Wed: 23.
Santanyi (16C) 23C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 60%. Mon: 22, Tue: 23, Wed: 22.
Sineu (15C) 23C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Mon: 21, Tue: 21, Wed: 22.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Saturday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 26.1 Pollensa, 25.6 Capdepera, 25.2 Puerto Pollensa, 24.3 Arta and Muro, 24.0 Son Servera; Lows of 9.4 Lluc, 11.3 Palma University, 11.4 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 12.4 Palma Airport, 12.9 Can Sion (Campos).
