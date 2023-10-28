A fine and sunny Sunday but clouding over by the evening and with rain likely overnight and into Monday morning.

The week ahead looks ok until Friday, when rain is forecast and the wind will be quite strong.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 8pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (15C) 25C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 23, Tue: 23, Wed: 23.

(15C) 25C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. - Mon: 23, Tue: 23, Wed: 23. Andratx (16C) 22C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 65%. Mon: 23, Tue: 21, Wed: 22.

(16C) 22C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 65%. Mon: 23, Tue: 21, Wed: 22. Binissalem (13C) 23C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 60%. Mon: 21, Tue: 21, Wed: 22.

(13C) 23C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 60%. Mon: 21, Tue: 21, Wed: 22. Deya (15C) 22C, light south breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 55%. Mon: 21, Tue: 20, Wed: 21.

(15C) 22C, light south breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 55%. Mon: 21, Tue: 20, Wed: 21. Palma (17C) 23C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Mon: 22, Tue: 22, Wed: 22.

(17C) 23C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Mon: 22, Tue: 22, Wed: 22. Pollensa (14C) 26C, moderate south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 45%. Mon: 24, Tue: 23, Wed: 24.

(14C) 26C, moderate south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 45%. Mon: 24, Tue: 23, Wed: 24. Porreres (13C) 23C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Mon: 21, Tue: 22, Wed: 22.

(13C) 23C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Mon: 21, Tue: 22, Wed: 22. Sant Llorenç (15C) 24C, moderate southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 22, Tue: 23, Wed: 23.

(15C) 24C, moderate southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 22, Tue: 23, Wed: 23. Santanyi (16C) 23C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 60%. Mon: 22, Tue: 23, Wed: 22.

(16C) 23C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 60%. Mon: 22, Tue: 23, Wed: 22. Sineu (15C) 23C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Mon: 21, Tue: 21, Wed: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 26.1 Pollensa, 25.6 Capdepera, 25.2 Puerto Pollensa, 24.3 Arta and Muro, 24.0 Son Servera; Lows of 9.4 Lluc, 11.3 Palma University, 11.4 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 12.4 Palma Airport, 12.9 Can Sion (Campos).