Rain now expected on Monday morning more so than overnight. The whole of the island could see some rain in the morning, but there are also due to be sunny spells. Aemet says that any rain should only be quite light and that it will clear by the afternoon.

Generally quite breezy on Monday, but not as much as later in the week. Tuesday is forecast to be fairly calm with a good deal of sun and Wednesday quite sunny but also getting windy. The wind is currently forecast to then strengthen from Thursday to Saturday. Rain will be possible, and on Friday the temperatures are due to drop a few degrees. Weather stations at present suggesting there may be some snow at 1300 metres on Friday. Unlikely to be of any significance if there is.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6.30pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (15C) 23C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 23, Wed: 24, Thu: 24.

Andratx (15C) 23C, moderate southwest-west breezes; humidity 60%. Tue: 22, Wed: 21, Thu: 23.

Binissalem (14C) 21C, moderate southwest-west breezes; humidity 65%. Tue: 22, Wed: 22, Thu: 22.

Deya (15C) 21C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 55%. Tue: 21, Wed: 20, Thu: 22.

Palma (14C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Tue: 23, Wed: 22, Thu: 23.

Pollensa (14C) 24C, light south breeze increasing to moderate northwest; humidity 55%. Tue: 24, Wed: 24, Thu: 26.

Porreres (14C) 21C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 70%. Tue: 22, Wed: 22, Thu: 22.

Sant Llorenç (15C) 22C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. Tue: 23, Wed: 23, Thu: 23.

Santanyi (16C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to fresh west; humidity 70%. Tue: 22, Wed: 22, Thu: 22.

Sineu (15C) 21C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 70%. Tue: 22, Wed: 21, Thu: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Sunday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 25.2 Pollensa, 24.8 Arta, 24.3 Colonia Sant Pere, 24.2 Son Servera, 23.8 Muro, 23.6 Puerto Pollensa, 23.5 Puerto Soller; Lows of 7.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.4 Palma University, 10.8 Binissalem, 10.9 Petra.